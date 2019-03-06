Spain launches bid to identify victims of civil war, Franco

FILE - In this file photo dated Tuesday May 22, 2018, an archeologists inspects a grave with the remains of what is believed to be two republican prisoners killed during the Spanish Civil War, in the small Pyrenees village of Leranoz, around 30 km (21,78 miles) from Pamplona, northern Spain. Spain's Justice Ministry on Wednesday March 5, 2019, invited people to send by email any details they have about officially unrecorded victims of the country's 1936-39 Civil War and the four decades of dictatorship that followed under Gen. Francisco Franco, aiming to create a reliable census and helping to identify the estimated 114,000 victims. Alvaro Barrientos, FILE AP Photo