AP PHOTOS: Quirky moments from China’s annual Congress

In this Tuesday, March 5, 2019, photo, decorations dangle from the hats of bus ushers in ethnic minority dress as they pose for a group photo during the opening session of China's National People's Congress (NPC) at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing. The annual meeting of China's legislature is a highly scripted affair, but quirky moments and offbeat details lurk around the edges and behind the scenes. Mark Schiefelbein AP Photo