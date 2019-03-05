Suspect in Belgium’s Jewish museum attack claims innocence

Lawyers attend the trial of Mehdi Nemmouche at the Justice Palace in Brussels, Thursday, Feb. 28, 2019. The defense lawyer Thursday is summing up the case for Nemmouche, who is charged with “terrorist murder” over the 2014 slaying of an Israeli couple and two employees at the Jewish museum in Brussels, about a week before the verdict is expected to be handed down. Geert Vanden Wijngaert, Pool AP Photo