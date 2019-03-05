Philippines worried it may get involved in war at sea for US

FILE - In this March 1, 2019, file photo, U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo speaks during a news conference with Philippines Foreign Secretary Teodoro Locsin Jr. at the Philippines Department of Foreign Affairs Home Office in Manila, Philippines. The United States is more likely to be involved in a "shooting war" in the disputed South China Sea than the Philippines but the latter would be embroiled in such a conflict just the same because of its 1951 Mutual Defense Treaty with Washington, the Philippine defense chief said Tuesday, March 5, 2019. Andrew Harnik, Pool, File AP Photo