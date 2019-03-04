‘It’s pure hell’: Hurricane Michael leaves housing crisis

Diahnn "Shelly" Summers, right, embraces Lori Hogan, who is currently living in a tent in Summers' backyard months after Hurricane Michael hit in Youngstown, Fla, Wednesday, Jan. 23, 2019. "This is the first time I've felt comfortable since the hurricane," said Hogan. "This is home for me and I love it." A small village has popped up in Summers' backyard outside Panama City: Where there once was an empty grassy space, tents now form a circle around a fir tree with Christmas lights. The tents are currently home for local residents who are still homeless months after Hurricane Michael screamed ashore with 155-mph winds, flattening, blowing away or rendering uninhabitable thousands of houses. David Goldman AP Photo