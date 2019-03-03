Afghanistan donates $1 million to UN agency for Palestinians

Turkey's Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu, left, talks as Palestinian Foreign Minister Riyad al-Maliki, right, listens during a meeting in Istanbul, Sunday, March 3, 2019. Afghanistan's ambassador to Turkey presented a one million U.S. dollar aid to the main UN program for Palestinian refugees in an Istanbul ceremony. Cavusoglu said the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees, (UNRWA) would need more support in the future and promised Turkey would increase its aid to Palestinians.In August, the Trump administration announced it will cut U.S. funding for the program. Lefteris Pitarakis AP Photo