Pulitzer-winning photojournalist Yannis Behrakis dead at 58

In this photo taken on Monday, Oct. 10, 2016, Greek photojournalist Yannis Behrakis looks on during a visit at Normandy, France. Yannis Behrakis, a Pulitzer Prize-winning photojournalist, has died. He was 58. His death Saturday, March 2, 2019 was confirmed by his employers, Reuters, where he had worked since 1987. Behrakis had long been ill with cancer. Enric Marti AP Photo