Wisconsin man faces at least his 10th drunken driving charge

This Wednesday, Feb. 27, 2019, photo provided by Oconto County (Wis.) Jail shows Douglas Kluth. Kluth is facing at least his 10th drunken driving charge. Sixty-six-year-old Kluth of Green Bay, Wis., was arrested early Wednesday in Oconto County. Authorities allege he had an open beer on the center console of his car. (Oconto County Jail via AP)