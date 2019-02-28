Minnesota House panel approves gun sale background checks

U.S. Rep. Dave Pint, left, looks on as Sa'Lesha Beeks holds a photo of her mom Birdell Beeks who was shot and killed in 2016, as she testified during the House public safety committee in support of two bills that would expand background checks and adopt a "red flag" law at the State Capitol Wednesday, Feb. 27, 2019, in St. Paul, Minn. Star Tribune via AP Jerry Holt