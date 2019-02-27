Louisiana man accused in slayings found competent for trial

FILE - In this undated booking photo provided by the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office shows Ryan Sharpe. The Louisiana man accused of killing three people and wounding another in 2017 has been found competent to stand trial. The Advocate reports Ryan Sharpe’s defense attorney, Tommy Damico, says his client was moved over the weekend to East Baton Rouge Parish Prison from a state mental facility. (East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office via AP, File) AP