Nation & World

Australian police seize chemicals to make 1 ton of meth

The Associated Press

February 26, 2019 10:34 PM

Police guard some of the 1.4 tons of seized ephedrine that is piled up during an Australian Federal Police press conference in Melbourne, Wednesday, Feb. 27, 2019. Australian authorities say they seized chemicals which could have been used to make one ton of methamphetamine and arrested four men in a joint operation with China.
Police guard some of the 1.4 tons of seized ephedrine that is piled up during an Australian Federal Police press conference in Melbourne, Wednesday, Feb. 27, 2019. Australian authorities say they seized chemicals which could have been used to make one ton of methamphetamine and arrested four men in a joint operation with China. AAP Image via AP Erik Anderson
Police guard some of the 1.4 tons of seized ephedrine that is piled up during an Australian Federal Police press conference in Melbourne, Wednesday, Feb. 27, 2019. Australian authorities say they seized chemicals which could have been used to make one ton of methamphetamine and arrested four men in a joint operation with China. AAP Image via AP Erik Anderson
MELBOURNE, Australia

Australian authorities say they've seized chemicals which could have been used to make 1 ton of methamphetamine and arrested four men in a joint operation with China.

Australian Federal Police said Wednesday they seized 1.4 tons of the precursor ephedrine, which could have been used to make meth with a street value of nearly 700 million Australian dollars ($500 million).

Investigators say they were tipped off by Chinese authorities about a syndicate suspected of importing commercial quantities of drugs into Melbourne.

Border authorities intercepted a container arriving from China labelled as ceramic tiles and glue but which police say contained 260 bags of ephedrine.

Police say they switched the ephedrine with an inert substance and delivered the consignment.

Two of those arrested are from Melbourne and two are Chinese nationals.

  Comments  