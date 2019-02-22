French bishops agree to compensation for sex abuse victims

FILE - In this Jan.7, 2019 file photo, cardinal Philippe Barbarin, center, takes his seat as he arrives at the Lyon courthouse with his lawyers : Jean-Felix Luciani, 2nd right, and Andre Soulier, right, to attend his trial, in Lyon, central France. Still coming to terms with their responsibility in the clerical sex abuse scandals that have rocked the Catholic church, French bishops have finally accepted the principle of awarding a financial compensation to victims in France. Laurent Cipriani, File AP Photo