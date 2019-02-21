Police: Texas man confessed in hammer death of daughter, 2

This undated photo provided by the Orange County Sheriff's Office shows Yovahnis Roque. A police affidavit says the Southeast Texas man found naked and stained with blood told officers that he killed his 2-year-old daughter, who had been bludgeoned with a hammer. The affidavit says an officer's body camera captured 26-year-old Roque (RAHK) confessing in the death of his child in a home in Orange, near the Louisiana border. (Orange County Sheriff's Office via AP) AP