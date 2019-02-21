Recruitment of new soldiers threatens South Sudan’s peace

In this photo of Thursday, Jan. 1 2019, Opposition commander James Nando, third left, and the government's army commander, second left, as Government and opposition forces come together for one of many meetings aimed at building confidence for a peace deal between the opposing forces, in the town of Yambio, South Sudan, although the meeting deteriorated with both sides accused of recruiting forces and using child soldiers. Officials said Thursday Feb. 21 2019, that evidence from numerous accounts, suggest that South Sudan's rival armed groups are forcefully recruiting civilians, including child soldiers, violating a fragile peace deal signed five months ago. Sam Mednick AP Photo