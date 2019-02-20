Armando Rodriguez, WWII vet who served 4 US presidents, dies

In this Nov. 30, 1978, file photo, President Jimmy Carter shakes hands with Dr. Armando Rodriguez of San Diego after he was sworn as a member of the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission at the White House in Washington. Rodriguez, a Mexican immigrant and World War II veteran went on served under four American presidents while pressing for civil rights, died Sunday, Feb. 17, 2019. He was 97. Barry Thumma, File AP Photo