Deadly crackdown stokes fear among protesters in Venezuela

A curtain hangs in the doorway of what was the bedroom of Jhonny Godoy in La Vega slum of Caracas, Venezuela, Tuesday, Feb. 19, 2019. According to his family, two days after proclaiming his opposition to President Nicolas Maduro on Twitter, rifle-wielding special police agents wearing black masks stormed into their home, pulled him outside and shot the 29-year-old to death. Ariana Cubillos AP Photo