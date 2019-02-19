Ex-NBA player Glen Davis avoids jail time in marijuana bust

FILE - In this April 4, 2015, file photo, Los Angeles Clippers forward Glen Davis warms up before facing the Denver Nuggets in an NBA basketball game, in Denver. Former NBA player Glen “Big Baby” Davis has agreed to pay $15,000 to avoid jail time on drug charges. News outlets report the forward had faced up to five years in jail. He was arrested at a Maryland hotel with 126 grams (4 ounces) of marijuana and a briefcase containing $92,000 last February, and indicted on seven counts of drug possession and distribution. David Zalubowski, File AP Photo