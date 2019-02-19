USA Gymnastics hires NBA exec Li Li Leung as new CEO

This 2019 photo provided by USA Gymnastics shows Li Li Leung. USA Gymnastics is turning to NBA executive Li Li Leung to help turn the embattled program around. The organization named Leung as its new president and chief executive officer on Tuesday, Feb. 19, 2019, as it fights to retain its status as the national governing body for the sport after the Larry Nassar sexual abuse scandal. Leung served as vice president of global partnerships for the NBA. She arrives as USA Gymnastics attempts to fend off decertification from the United States Olympic Committee. USA Gymnastics via AP Wendy Barrows Photography