Mississippi doctor, civil rights pioneer James Anderson dies

In this Aug. 19, 2002 photo, Dr. Aaron Shirley, left, and Dr. James Anderson share a private laugh after the conclusion of ceremonies naming the Jackson-Hinds Comprehensive Health Center in Jackson, Miss., in honor of Anderson. Anderson died Monday, Feb. 18, 2019 at age 82 at the University of Mississippi Medical Center. He had worked for more than 50 years to provide health care in low-income, uninsured and minority communities. Anderson was one of the first three African-American doctors to earn full hospital privileges in the Mississippi State Medical Association. The Clarion-Ledger via AP J.D. Schwalm