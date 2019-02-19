EU chief: UK voting in European election would be a ‘joke’

EU Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker says he can't rule out that a delayed Brexit could mean the United Kingdom would participate in this spring's European Parliament election.
However, Juncker told German daily Stuttgarter Zeitung in an interview published Tuesday that such a scenario was "difficult to imagine," saying it would be a "belated joke of history."
Britain is scheduled to withdraw from the European Union on March 29, but the U.K. government is trying to revisit a divorce deal agreed with the EU last year. Brussels is refusing to budge.
Juncker told the Stuttgarter Zeitung it's up to Britain to decide whether it wants to request a delay to the Brexit date, but that it should happen before the newly elected European Parliament gathers in early June.
The election takes place May 23-26.
