3 children among 4 found dead after west Michigan shooting

Kent County Sheriff personnel investigate the scene of a fatal shooting near the corner of 19 Mile NE and Division Avenue NE at a property on Monday, Feb. 18, 2019, near Cedar Springs, Mich. WOOD-TV reports Kent County Sheriff Michelle LaJoye-Young says authorities discovered the victims at a property near Cedar Springs, a community about 30 miles north of Grand Rapids. The Grand Rapids Press via AP Neil Blake/MLive.com