Pope Francis lifts suspension on Nicaraguan priest, poet

FILE - This Aug. 29, 2008 file photo shows Nicaraguan priest and poet Ernesto Cardenal in his home while under house arrest, in Managua, Nicaragua. The Vatican’s ambassador to Nicaragua said Monday, Feb. 18, 2019, that Pope Francis has lifted the suspension imposed in 1983 on Cardenal. Pope John Paul II suspended Cardenal from his priestly duties because he had become culture minister in the leftist Sandinista government of Daniel Ortega. Esteban Felix, File AP Photo