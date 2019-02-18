Brazil’s #metoo moment: Spiritual guru accused of sex abuse

In this Jan. 4, 2019 photo, a woman places her hands in prayer on a wooden triangle, between framed images of spiritual healer Joao Teixeira de Faria and Jesus Christ, inside the Casa de Dom Inacio, in Abadiania, Brazil. Hundreds of women have accused de Faria of sexual abuse. The mounting accusations are turning the 77-year-old spiritual guru into Brazil's first major figure to go down in the #metoo era. Eraldo Peres AP Photo