Italian soccer team loses 20-0 after fielding only 7 players

A third-tier Italian soccer team had a day to forget when it lost 20-0 after being able to field only seven players, all of them teenagers.
Pro Piacenza, which has financial problems, had already forfeited three matches and not playing a fourth on Sunday would have seen it thrown out of Serie C.
The team turned up at Cuneo with just seven players, the minimum number required. They were all aged between 16 and 19 with captain Nicola Cirigliano listed as the coach.
Cuneo led 16-0 at halftime.
