AP Explains: What are India’s options after Kashmir attack

Indians protestor shouts slogans against Thursday's attack on a paramilitary to the Indian soldiers killed in Thursday's attack on a paramilitary convoy in Kashmir, in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh state, India, Friday, Feb. 15, 2019. The death toll from a car bombing on a paramilitary convoy in Indian-controlled Kashmir has climbed to at least 40, becoming the single deadliest attack in the divided region's volatile history, security officials said Friday. Rajesh Kumar Singh AP Photo