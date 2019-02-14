Pompeo says ‘confronting Iran’ key to Mideast peace

Front row third from left, United States Vice President Mike Pence, fourth from left, Poland's President Andrzej Duda, fifth from left, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and sixth from left, United States Secretary of State, Mike Pompeo, pose for a group photo at the Royal Castle in Warsaw, Poland, Wednesday, Feb. 13, 2019. The Polish capital is host for a two-day international conference on the Middle East, co-organized by Poland and the United States. Michael Sohn AP Photo