Q&A: Sexual assault allegations in New Jersey government

FILE - In this Dec. 4, 2018 file photo, Katie Brennan, left, the chief of staff at the New Jersey Housing and Mortgage Finance Agency, listens while testifying before the Select Oversight Committee at the Statehouse in Trenton, N.J. New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy is backing the finding of an investigative report into his administration’s handling of a sexual assault allegation made by Brennan. But the legislative probe into the matter allegations isn’t over yet. Mel Evans, File AP Photo