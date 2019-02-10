Nation & World

Iran’s Islamic Revolution inspired, divided militants

By JON GAMBRELL Associated Press

February 10, 2019 02:01 AM

FILE - In this Feb. 11, 2016 file photograph, an Iranian woman holds the national flag during a rally commemorating the 37th anniversary of the Islamic revolution, in Tehran, Iran. Iran's 1979 Islamic Revolution initially inspired both Islamic militants and Islamists across the Mideast. They saw the revolution as the starting gun in a competition to push out the strongman Arab nationalism that had taken hold across the Middle East. However, analysts say Iran's push to back militants in the wider Mideast and Saudi Arabia's efforts to mobilize the Sunni world against the Shiite power would turn many away.
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates

Inspired in part by Iran's Islamic Revolution, a young Egyptian army lieutenant emptied his machine gun into President Anwar Sadat in 1981, killing a leader who made peace with Israel and offered the shah a refuge after his overthrow.

The assassination carried out by Khalid al-Islambouli and others from a Sunni Islamic extremist group showed the power of Iran's Shiite-led revolution to transcend the religious divides of the Muslim world.

Islamists of all stripes initially saw Iran's revolution as the start of an effort to rid the Middle East of Western imperialism and strongman Arab nationalism. But the sectarian bloodshed that followed the U.S. invasion of Iraq in 2003, Syria's long civil war and the regional rivalry between Iran and Saudi Arabia have left Sunnis and Shiites bitterly divided.

