Longtime jail guards’ union boss gets prison in graft case

FILE- In this June 8, 2016, file photo, Norman Seabrook, center, president of the New York City Correction Officers' Benevolent Association, leaves court, in New York. Seabrook was sentenced to nearly 5 years in prison Friday, Feb. 8, 2019, after being found guilty last year on conspiracy and bribery. The longtime head of the nation's largest municipal jail guard union was paid tens of thousands of dollars in cash in exchange for steering $20 million in union money to a hedge fund. Mary Altaffer, File AP Photo