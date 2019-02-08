Supporters of immigrant to rally outside Hartford ICE office

FILE - In this Feb. 22, 2012 file photo, Sujitno Sajuti of Indonesia attends a rally by Connecticut immigrants and social rights advocates against the federal Secure Communities program the State Capitol in Hartford, Conn. Supporters of Sajuti who came to the U.S. in 1981 on a Fulbright Scholarship and took sanctuary at a Connecticut church to avoid deportation, are set to rally to call on federal immigration officials to allow him to stay in the U.S. The demonstration is scheduled for Friday, Feb. 8, 2019, outside the federal courthouse in Hartford, where Immigration and Customs Enforcement has an office. Jessica Hill AP Photo