Baby shot, critically wounded in parked car in Chicago

A 1-year-old boy who was shot in the head as he sat in the back seat of his grandmother's SUV on Thursday evening on Chicago's South Side was in critical condition and had been placed on life support, police said Friday.
Police spokesman Anthony Guglielmi said officers were collecting footage from surveillance cameras in the area where the boy was shot in the hopes of identifying the gunman who fired as many as eight shots. He said the grandmother did not see the gunman or get a good look at the vehicle the shots came from, explaining that she only realized her grandson had been shot when she turned toward the backseat where he was sitting because she'd heard the sound of glass breaking from one of her SUV windows.
Guglielmi said that police believe the gunman inside a dark sedan mistook the SUV for another car. He said police have found no reason why anyone would have been shooting at the boy's grandmother or anyone else in the vehicle.
Police said that two other children were in the SUV but were not hurt.
On Friday, the boy's grandfather told reporters outside Little Company of Mary Hospital in Evergreen Park that the boy had been placed on life support. "It doesn't look good," said Melvin Freeman. "He was just a baby." The boy's name has not been released.
Freeman, who told reporters that his grandson was a "fun baby" who had begun walking, pleaded for a halt to gun violence that has plagued parts of the city. "Could we please put these guns down and let these babies live"" he asked.
On Friday, police said no arrests had been made and no suspects had been identified.
