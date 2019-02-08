House fire in western Germany kills 5 people

Officials say five people have died in a fire at a house in western Germany and a technical defect or negligence are suspected as possible causes.
Police and prosecutors identified two of the victims of the fire in Lambrecht, a small town near Kaiserslautern, as Polish men aged 43 and 54. They said autopsies next week should clarify the identities of the other three victims, which are two women and a man.
They said the blaze broke out on the top floor of the house at 11.30 p.m. Thursday, and that there was no indication of foul play.
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to The Telegraph
#ReadLocal
Comments