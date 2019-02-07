Indicted political operative appeared in unlikely places

In this May 25, 2003, photo, Paul Erickson, a Vermillion native, poses for a photo. The American political operative, Erickson, linked to admitted Russian covert agent Maria Butina was accused this week of fraud. Erickson pleaded not guilty Wednesday, Feb. 6, 2019, to 11 counts of wire fraud and money laundering in business schemes that stretched from 1996 through August 2018, according to federal prosecutors in South Dakota. The Argus Leader via AP Lloyd B. Cunningham