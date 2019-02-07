Judge to release some info on FBI raid of Trump lawyer Cohen

FILE - In this Dec. 12, 2018, file photo, Michael Cohen, center, President Donald Trump's former lawyer, accompanied by his children Samantha, left, and Jake, right, arrives at federal court for his sentencing in New York. A judge confirmed in a court filing Thursday, Feb. 7, 2019, that federal prosecutors in New York are still investigating campaign finance crimes committed when President Donald Trump's former lawyer, Michael Cohen, paid two women to stay silent about alleged affairs with Trump. Craig Ruttle, File AP Photo