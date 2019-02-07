Germany: No choice but to reject terrorist extradition to US

FILE - In this Tuesday, Jan. 12, 2010 file photo, defendant Adem Yilmaz is pictured in a high security courtroom in Duesseldorf, western Germany. A German court says it had no option but to reject an American request for the extradition of the Turkish man wanted in the United States on terrorism charges. Yilmaz finished serving his sentence in October, stemming from a foiled plot to attack U.S. targets in Germany. Martin Meissner AP Photo