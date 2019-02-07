Pakistan orders 9-day custody for member of ruling party

Police officers surround the former Punjab Provincial Minister for Local Bodies, Abdul Aleem Khan, center, as he arrives at the anti-graft tribunal in Lahore, Pakistan, Thursday, Feb. 7, 2019. A Pakistani court has ordered that a senior politician from Prime Minister Imran Khan's ruling party be held in custody for nine days so that an anti-graft body can question him on corruption allegations. K.M. Chaudary AP Photo