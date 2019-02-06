Dutch authorities raise number of containers lost in storm

In this Monday, Jan. 21, 2019, file image, The Geosund salvaging ship lifts a container from the seabed off the northwestern coast of the Netherlands. Dutch authorities say a freight ship lost dozens more containers than previously thought when it was caught in a heavy storm early this year. The Dutch water authority said Wednesday Feb. 6, 2019, that at least 345 containers fell off the MSC Zoe freighter Jan. 2. The previous estimate was 291. Peter Dejong AP Photo