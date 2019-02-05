Wearing ‘Father of the Year’ shirt, man arrested for child sex crimes, Florida cops say

When Florida police arrested a man accused of child sex crimes, he was wearing a T-shirt that sent a very different message.
The Clay County Sheriff’s Office wrote in a Facebook post that its deputies arrested Clarence Sheese “with the great work of the United States Marshal Service, coupled with our agency and some community tips.”
Police say the 50-year-old man faces rape charges from Columbus, Ohio — but had fled to Clay County, according to WDTN.
When he was arrested on Monday, Sheese was wearing a shirt that read “Father of the Year,” as seen in a photograph.
“We thought it was pretty clear, our community won’t tolerate criminal behavior,” the sheriff’s office wrote on Facebook. “Especially concerning fugitives who flee from other states into Clay County, because they are wanted for child sex crimes.
“Clarence Sheese,” the post continues, “your decision to flee here was a bad one.”
And the sheriff’s office issued a warning for anyone else who may try to hide from the law in Clay County.
“To those who target Clay County citizens, for those who flee here to avoid capture of crime and to those who harbor such criminals, we will come get you,” the post reads.
