New Orleans zoo returns jaguar in strengthened exhibit

Valerio, a 3-year-old jaguar, explores his revamped and reinforced habitat at the Audubon Zoo in New Orleans on Tuesday, Feb. 5, 2019. Tuesday was the first time Valerio has been out in public view since July 15, when he escaped before zookeepers arrived. The adolescent jaguar killed nine animals before he was tranquilized and recaptured. Janet McConnaughey AP Photo