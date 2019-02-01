Former South Korean governor convicted of sexual abuse

Ahn Hee-jung, center, a former governor of South Chungcheong province, arrives at the Seoul High Court in Seoul, South Korea, Friday, Feb. 1, 2019. A South Korean appeals court has sentenced Ahn to 3½ years in prison on charges of sexually abusing his secretary, in the highest profile conviction yet from investigations triggered by the country's growing #MeToo movement. Newsis via AP Kim Sun-ung