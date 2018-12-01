West Papuans demand independence at Indonesia rally

A Papuan activist with his forehead painted with banned separatist flag the “Morning Star” marches with others during a rally commemorating the 57th anniversary of the failed efforts by Papuan tribal chiefs to declare independence from Dutch colonial rule, in Surabaya, East Java, Indonesia, Saturday, Dec. 1, 2018. Indonesia took over West Papua from Dutch colonial rule in 1963 and formalized its sovereignty over the region in 1969 through a vote by about 1,000 community leaders, which critics dismissed as a sham. A separatist group called the “Free Papua Movement” has battled Indonesian rule ever since. Trisnadi AP Photo