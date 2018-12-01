In this Wednesday, Nov. 21, 2018. photo, Israeli authorities destroy shops in the refugee camp of Shuafat in Jerusalem. President Donald Trump’s recognition of Jerusalem has set off an increasingly visible battle in the city’s eastern sector _ with an emboldened Israel seeking to cement its control over the contested area and Palestinians pushing back to maintain their limited foothold.
Nation & World

Israel, Palestinians jockey over Jerusalem in Trump era

The Associated Press

December 01, 2018 01:04 AM

JERUSALEM

President Donald Trump's recognition of Jerusalem as Israel's capital has set off an increasingly visible battle in the city's eastern sector — with an emboldened Israel seeking to cement its control over the contested area and Palestinians pushing back to maintain their limited foothold.

In recent weeks, Israel has arrested dozens of Palestinian activists for alleged illegal political activity. It demolished Palestinian shops for failing to have permits, a court has cleared the way for settlers to move in to an Arab neighborhood and the city's outgoing mayor is trying to close the east Jerusalem operations of the U.N. agency for Palestinian refugees.

The Palestinian Authority in the West Bank, in turn, has boosted efforts to protect its claim on Jerusalem.

