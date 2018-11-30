NYC to honor trailblazer Shirley Chisholm with statue

FILE- In this 1971 file photo, Congresswoman Shirley Chisholm, D-N.Y., is shown. The pioneering lawmaker will be honored with a statue in the New York City borough she served as the first black woman elected to the U.S. Congress. New York City officials announced Friday, Nov. 30, 2018, that a monument to Chisholm will be installed at the entrance to Brooklyn’s Prospect Park. (AP Photo) AP