Minnesota man awarded $17M in decades-old molestation case

FILE - In this Nov. 21, 2016, file photo, Jared Scheierl speaks outside the U.S. Courthouse in Minneapolis shortly after addressing Danny Heinrich at the sentencing for Heinrich for the abduction, molesting and killing of 11-year-old Jacob Wetterling in 1989 near his home in St. Joseph. Scheierl, who was molested by Heinrich months before Wetterling’s abduction and killing, was awarded more than $17 million in damages on Thursday, Nov. 29, 2018. In 2016, Heinrich admitted to sexually assaulting Scheierl and to abducting, molesting and killing Jacob as part of a plea deal in a federal child pornography case. Star Tribune via AP, File Renee Jones Schneider