Business card led to arrest of Catholic store attack suspect

FILE - This file photo provided by the St. Louis County Police Department shows Thomas Bruce of Imperial, Mo., who is charged with first-degree murder and 16 other felonies in connection with an attack at a religious supply store in suburban St. Louis. Police say a discarded business card found in the trash of a neighboring business near the Catholic Supply store led them to Bruce. He is accused of sexually assaulting three women in the store on Nov. 19 and killing one of them. (St. Louis County Police Department via AP, File) AP