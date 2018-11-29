Michael Cohen pleads guilty to lying to Congress

FILE - In this Aug. 21, 2018, file photo, Michael Cohen leaves Federal court, in New York. Cohen, Republican President Donald Trump’s former lawyer, has returned to the Democratic Party. Cohen attorney Lanny Davis said Thursday, Oct. 11 on Twitter that his client has changed his registration from Republican to Democrat. He says Cohen made the change to distance “himself from the values of the current” administration. The switch came on the eve of Friday’s deadline for New Yorkers to register to vote in the November election.
FILE - In this Aug. 21, 2018, file photo, Michael Cohen leaves Federal court, in New York. Cohen, Republican President Donald Trump’s former lawyer, has returned to the Democratic Party. Cohen attorney Lanny Davis said Thursday, Oct. 11 on Twitter that his client has changed his registration from Republican to Democrat. He says Cohen made the change to distance “himself from the values of the current” administration. The switch came on the eve of Friday’s deadline for New Yorkers to register to vote in the November election. FILE - In this Aug. 21, 2018, file photo, Michael Cohen leaves Federal court, in New York. Cohen, Republican President Donald Trump’s former lawyer, has returned to the Democratic Party. Cohen attorney Lanny Davis said Thursday, Oct. 11 on Twitter that his client has changed his registration from Republican to Democrat. He says Cohen made the change to distance “himself from the values of the current” administration. Mary Altaffer, File FILE - In this Aug. 21, 2018, file photo, Michael Cohen leaves Federal court, in New York. Cohen, Republican President Donald Trump’s former lawyer, has returned to the Democratic Party. Cohen attorney Lanny Davis said Thursday, Oct. 11 on Twitter that his client has changed his registration from Republican to Democrat. He says Cohen made the change to distance “himself from the values of the current” administration. AP Photo
FILE - In this Aug. 21, 2018, file photo, Michael Cohen leaves Federal court, in New York. Cohen, Republican President Donald Trump’s former lawyer, has returned to the Democratic Party. Cohen attorney Lanny Davis said Thursday, Oct. 11 on Twitter that his client has changed his registration from Republican to Democrat. He says Cohen made the change to distance “himself from the values of the current” administration. The switch came on the eve of Friday’s deadline for New Yorkers to register to vote in the November election. FILE - In this Aug. 21, 2018, file photo, Michael Cohen leaves Federal court, in New York. Cohen, Republican President Donald Trump’s former lawyer, has returned to the Democratic Party. Cohen attorney Lanny Davis said Thursday, Oct. 11 on Twitter that his client has changed his registration from Republican to Democrat. He says Cohen made the change to distance “himself from the values of the current” administration. Mary Altaffer, File FILE - In this Aug. 21, 2018, file photo, Michael Cohen leaves Federal court, in New York. Cohen, Republican President Donald Trump’s former lawyer, has returned to the Democratic Party. Cohen attorney Lanny Davis said Thursday, Oct. 11 on Twitter that his client has changed his registration from Republican to Democrat. He says Cohen made the change to distance “himself from the values of the current” administration. AP Photo

Nation & World

Michael Cohen pleads guilty to lying to Congress

The Associated Press

November 29, 2018 09:48 AM

NEW YORK

Michael Cohen, President Donald Trump’s former lawyer, has pleaded guilty to lying to Congress about work he did on a Trump real estate deal in Russia.

Cohen made a surprise appearance Thursday in a New York courtroom at around 9 a.m.

He admitted to making false statements in 2017 to the U.S. Senate Select Committee on Intelligence about a plan to build a Trump Tower in Moscow.

In August, Cohen pleaded guilty to other federal charges involving his taxi businesses, bank fraud and his campaign work for Trump.

The court appearance is ongoing.

One of the prosecutors working with Special Counsel Robert Mueller was present in the courtroom.

Cohen’s lawyer told the judge the plea deal involved cooperation with Mueller’s investigation of Russian interference in the U.S. election.

  Comments  