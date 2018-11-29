NBA making a ‘long-term play’ in Africa

FILE - In this Aug. 7, 2010 file photo, soccer and basketball games overlap as boys share space on a basketball court local residents say was built several years ago by Charlotte Bobcats’ Dasagana Diop in the neighborhood where he grew up in Dakar, Senegal. The NBA has big plans for Africa where an office was established eight years ago in South Africa and there’s an annual exhibition game featuring NBA stars. Rebecca Blackwell, file AP Photo