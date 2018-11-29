Aid group: Gaza hospitals overwhelmed by wounded in violence

FILE - In this Friday, Sept. 14, 2018, file, photo, a Palestinian receives medical attention in a hospital after being injured during a protest at the Gaza Strip’s border with Israel, east of Gaza City. A medical aid group says Thursday, Nov. 29, 2018 that the vast number of patients treated for gunshot wounds from months of violent border protests have overwhelmed Gaza’s health care system. Doctors Without Borders says that thousands are in danger of infection and disability because Gaza hospitals cannot adequately treat them. Felipe Dana, File AP Photo