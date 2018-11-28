GOP cancels votes on judges amid standoff over Mueller bill

The Senate Judiciary Committee has canceled a vote on more than 20 federal judge nominations amid a standoff between Republican Sen. Jeff Flake and GOP leaders over legislation to protect special counsel Robert Mueller.
The Arizona senator has said he won't vote for any federal judges until Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell holds a Senate floor vote on the special counsel bill.
Confirming more judges before the end of the year is a top priority for McConnell, but he hasn't budged in his opposition to the special counsel bill, which he says is unnecessary. The Judiciary panel doesn't have enough votes to advance the nominees without Flake's support.
The legislation would give any special counsel a 10-day window to seek expedited judicial review of a firing.
