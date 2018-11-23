Kenyan police optimistic about finding kidnapped Italian

A Kenyan police officer talks on his phone inside the compound of the command centre that is directing operations in the search for kidnapped Italian volunteer Silvia Costanza Romano, in Malindi, Kenya Thursday, Nov. 22, 2018. Gunmen firing indiscriminately on Tuesday kidnapped Romano, a 23-year-old volunteer working with Kenyan students, from the village of Chakama in Kilifi county. (AP Photo) AP